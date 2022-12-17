Back pain is often caused by everyday problems such as poor posture or tense muscles, but experts point out that it may be masking more serious conditions.

And if you suffer from back pain that occurs every time you take a breath, this could be a sign of a more serious condition such as pneumonia or a blood clot.

And when should you see a doctor.

1. muscle strain

A pulled muscle occurs when your muscles are stretched too much, causing a tear in the muscle fibers or tendons.

Dr Kate Rowland, from Rush University, says: ‘There are small muscles between your ribs, front and back, that help expand and contract your chest as a normal part of breathing. These muscles can be stretched or strained by activities such as lifting heavy objects or prolonged coughing. This, muscle fatigue can build up again with every breath you take.”

To treat fatigue, you will need to rest your muscles for at least a day. And if you have swelling, you can apply ice to the area for 10 to 15 minutes every few hours.

Also, according to Rowland, some people may feel better after using an anti-inflammatory drug like ibuprofen or naproxen.

2. pleurisy

Pleurisy is a condition that occurs when the tissues between the lungs and the chest wall become inflamed.

When you take a breath, your lungs press on the swollen tissue on your chest, which can lead to pain.

This pain often starts in the chest but can spread throughout the back, shoulders and abdomen.

There are many possible causes of pleurisy, including the influenza virus, pneumonia, a staph infection, lung cancer, a blood clot in the lungs and cancer treatment such as chemotherapy.

If you think you may have pleurisy, see your doctor as soon as possible so he can determine the underlying cause and plan your treatment.

3. Pneumonia

Pneumonia is an infection of your lungs that is generally caused by bacteria or a virus such as the flu.

Pneumonia infection can irritate the lining of the lungs, which can lead to pleurisy and cause back pain when breathing.

“The pain of pneumonia can be sharp or a dull ache, especially when breathing deeply,” says Dr. Megan Boysen-Osborne, MD, professor of emergency medicine at the University of California, Irvine.

Pain and emergency medicine specialist Dr. Jessica Oswald explains that the pain also tends to get worse if you’re coughing a lot.

If you think you may have pneumonia, see your doctor as soon as possible. If the infection is caused by bacteria, you will need to take antibiotics, while viral infections usually clear up on their own.

4. Lung Cancer

Lung cancer is relatively rare, but it is more common if you smoke. About 90% of lung cancer cases are linked to cigarette smoking.

“Most small, focal lung cancers are painless, but the lesions can erode into the ribs, nerves and lining of the chest wall,” says Dr. Oswald.

This erosion can cause sharp pain that gets worse with breathing or coughing. The pain often appears in the chest, but if the lesions are in the back of the chest wall, the patient may also experience back pain, Oswald says.

A doctor can diagnose lung cancer by taking tests or tissue samples. Depending on how advanced the cancer is, treatment may range from surgery, chemotherapy, radiation, or other cancer treatments.

5. pulmonary embolism;

A pulmonary embolism is a type of blood clot that occurs in a blood vessel in the lungs.

A pulmonary embolism can cause chest or back pain, depending on where it appears in the lungs.

Pulmonary embolism can be diagnosed through chest examinations. And then decide how to treat, as some common treatments include blood-thinning drugs, the use of a catheter to break up the clot, or surgery for severe cases.

6. Certain heart diseases

Osborne says the two main conditions that can cause back pain when breathing are inflammation of the pericardium (the thin, sac-like membrane surrounding the heart) and inflammation of the heart muscle.

Myocarditis occurs when the heart muscle becomes inflamed, reducing the heart’s ability to pump blood. This can lead to back pain with breathing.

There are many possible causes of myocarditis, including viral infections such as COVID-19, bacterial infections such as staph or Lyme disease, and certain medications such as cancer drugs and antibiotics.

Pericarditis occurs when the pericardium becomes inflamed and irritated. Pericarditis causes some of the same symptoms as those caused by myocarditis.

If symptoms of either condition appear, you should get medical help as soon as possible, as severe forms of myocarditis can damage the heart or be fatal.

Your doctor will determine what type of treatment you need, which may include corticosteroids, blood-thinning medications or various surgeries.

7. Broken or bruised rib

Fractures or bruises generally occur after you have suffered an injury or accident. “People usually know when this kind of thing is happening, and the pain starts right away,” Rowland says.

“Broken ribs are usually very painful with each breath because the fracture moves a little bit with each breath,” Rowland explains. “And if the fracture is in the back of the rib, you’ll feel that pain in your back.”

But even if you’re in pain, “it’s important for patients to take deep breaths to avoid developing pneumonia after a rib fracture,” Osborne says.

Broken or bruised ribs usually heal on their own, but you should still see your doctor to make sure you don’t have any complications such as a punctured lung.