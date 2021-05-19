In 2019, one in four deaths in traffic accidents in Spain were motorcyclists, who lost their lives mostly during the weekend (about 45%). The number of deaths on motorcycles and mopeds has decreased less than that of car occupants, due in part to the fact that since 2009 the number of motorcycles has increased by 38% in Spain compared to 12% in the case of passenger cars.

In 2019 the fatal accident rate of motorcyclists increased by 16% compared to 2018 and drivers came to represent 1 in 4 deaths.

These are data from the study ‘Roadmap for the improvement of road safety in users of motorcycles and mopeds’, presented by MAPFRE Foundation and the Spanish Highway Association. The report identifies the main risk factors in the group of motorcyclists, and analyzes the trends in serious accidents, with hospitalized deaths and injuries. In it, a total of 240 real cases of deaths in motorcycle and moped accidents and more than 7,000 injuries suffered by more than 3,000 motorcycle and moped drivers are analyzed.

More accidents in urban areas



According to the study, in urban areas there are more accidents, but less fatal, unlike in interurban areas, where there are fewer collisions, but with higher mortality; that 98% of the accident drivers were not wearing any reflective clothing; and that 3% did not use a helmet.

Speeding (29.3%), alcohol consumption (17.4%) and drug use (10.2%) are the risk factors that most influence a fatal motorcycle accident. Not wearing the helmet of the correct size, fastened and adjusted correctly, also intervenes, which can cause up to 6% of deaths in motorcyclists and 29% in moped drivers.

The research reveals other relevant data on these more than 200 deceased, the vast majority men (95%), who lost their lives, mainly during the weekend. Highlights that the most common non-fatal injuries occurred mainly in the trunk (28%) and legs (27%) and that most of the fatal incidents were the result of a departure from the road (41.3%), a frontolateral collision (16.8%) , typical of an intersection, and a fall (15%).

It also indicates that four out of ten drivers (41%) did not use safety equipment, except for the helmet, and that the use of some other protective element, such as airbags, jackets with protections, gloves and special boots, among others, they were more common on the road (71%) than in the city, where they were only used by 25% of the deceased for whom information was available.

Likewise, the investigation indicates that in more than half of the accidents with deceased motorcyclists (52%) another vehicle was not involved, and that when it was, the event occurred mainly because the driver of the other vehicle did not respect the generic rule priority (21%) or suffered some distraction or did not notice the presence of the motorcyclist (10%).

Risk per kilometer traveled



The risk of dying for every kilometer traveled by motorcycle is 17 times higher than in a car. In addition to analyzing the data on unhealthiness, the report includes recommendations, such as that of improve training for all drivers, including those who with their B (car) license start to drive small-cylinder motorcycles, as well as that of professional motorcyclists, especially delivery men, who should receive safe driving courses, in particular to improve driving curves and intersections, and emergency braking.

Awareness is also key, and in this sense, the study raises the need to complete the practical training of all drivers (both motorcycles and cars or heavy vehicles) with specific awareness sessions, risk perception, safe decision-making and the need to share the road, which are moderated by victims of traffic accidents.

Also, to promote high visibility and protective equipment that helps to better protect injuries to the spine, hands and feet, some of the worst affected areas, and to incorporate more safety technology as standard in all motorcycles and mopeds, such as the emergency call system and ABS, currently not mandatory in vehicles of less than 125 cc.

The research also includes the need to improve roads with protective barriers, which are compatible with the safety of these drivers and which avoid tragic and frequent situations such as the amputation of lower limbs, that happen as a result of a collision. Also the importance of promoting an aid plan for the renewal of the fleet of this type of vehicles and for updating the ITV and its compliance; as well as reinforcing traffic controls, especially in relation to the offenses that cause the most deaths: speeding and the presence of alcohol and drugs.