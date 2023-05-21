Pooping is one of the most satisfying and liberating sensations, Or at least it should be, but many people suffer at this time, feeling burning and discomfort that prevents them from releasing waste.

The burning of the anus when pooping can be caused by different factors. According to Dr. Abia De Latour, MD, gastroenterologist, and associate professor of medicine at NYU Langone Health, complaints about burning when pooping are common.

Burning in the anus when pooping can occur in both men and women. These are the main reasons why it burns when pooping, take note!

You have hemorrhoids.

There are two types of hemorrhoids: internal and external. “Hemorrhoids are basically veins that are inside the rectum and that are dilated,” explains De Latour. Although they are more common during pregnancy, both types can occur for many reasons, the most common being pregnancy and weight gain, which means increased pressure and stress on the veins. “When pressure builds up in that area, the veins around the rectum, which have very thin walls, dilate,” De Latour says.

The key to avoiding hemorrhoids is to maintain a healthy weight, avoid rapid weight gain, and eat a high-fiber diet.

you have fissures

A fissure is a crack in the skin of the anus. If this sounds painful, that’s because it is. “That area of ​​the body is very sensitive,” says De Latour. These anal fissures are one of the main reasons why you see blood on the paper when cleaning yourself, and they can occur after a local trauma, due to multiple causes from a very strong bowel movement, to having had sexual intercourse, a vaginal delivery or even the incorrect administration of an enema.

The constipation.

Constipation is usually related to dietary factors: either you are not eating enough fiber (take note of the 12 foods that will prevent this situation) or you are not drinking enough water and you are dehydrated.

You have proctitis.

Proctitis is a pretty scary word to refer to an inflammation of the rectum. It can be caused by ulcerative colitis or Crohn’s disease (both inflammatory bowel diseases), sexually transmitted diseases such as syphilis and chlamydia, or inflammation caused by an enema to which the body has not responded well.

You suffer from inflammatory bowel disease.

If you suffer from ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease or irritable bowel syndrome, you will surely have suffered from excessive diarrhea. And because of this continuous flow through the anal canal, you are likely to experience irritation and pain. “Your gastroenterologist will want to examine you for abscesses or pus, which can be very painful,” De Latour says.

You have diarrhea.

“Everyone, at some point, has diarrhoea,” De Latour says. “And if you go to the bathroom frequently in a short period of time, you will be constantly cleaning the anal area, so it will end up becoming irritated and more sensitive.”

You have endometriosis.

If it hurts a lot when you have a bowel movement during your menstrual cycle, it may be a symptom of endometriosis. “If this is the case, go see your gynecologist,” De Latour suggests. “Some women with endometriosis have endometrial implants in the colon, which causes pain and bleeding. It’s not very common, but it can happen.”

You have recently had anal sex or ever had unprotected anal sex.

If you are new to anal sex, you may simply be irritated by penetration in an area that has not been subjected to this type of penetration before.

You have HIV, anal cancer, or rectal cancer.

First of all, most likely you don’t have it. That is why it is important that you do not skip the possible reasons from 1 to 8 that we have explained above and assume directly that the pain you suffer from having a bowel movement is a symptom of cancer. (And HIV can cause cervical cancer and anal cancer.) “It’s a worrying epidemic, so it’s important to be vigilant,” De Latour says, checking for other symptoms when it hurts to go to the bathroom, such as obvious weight loss, which can be a sign of a more serious issue.

If you experience persistent or severe painful bowel movements, it’s important to see a doctor or gastroenterologist for a proper diagnosis and proper treatment.