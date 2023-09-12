One of the most important banks in Mexico is, without a doubt, BBVAthat is why, if you are an account holder of said financial institution, you will be interested in knowing that will block some bank accounts.

As you may have already realized, in recent years the use of banking services in the Mexican national territory has been increasing exponentially.

And banking services, especially the use of Credit and debit cardshave different benefits, especially as they are highly useful payment tools when it comes to covering services and products.

That is why, as a customer of BBVA and other banks, you surely do not want banking institutions to block your accounts and, therefore, be unable to carry out different financial transactions.

Reasons why BBVA will block bank accounts in September 2023/Photo: Unsplash

Under this context, we will immediately give you the list of reasons why BBVA and other financial entities can block the account this September 2023:

*Non-payment of debts: if a person has a debt with the bank and does not comply with the payment deadlines agreed with the institution, this entity can make the decision to block the account until the payment of the liabilities is regularized.

*Fraud: in the event that there are suspicions that a bank account is being used for illicit activities, the banking institution can temporarily block it while the necessary investigations are carried out.

*Breach of contract conditions: Likewise, when any of the conditions established in the contract with the bank are breached, the bank may proceed to block the person’s account until they are met.

Reasons why BBVA will block bank accounts in September 2023/Photo: Freepik

*Debts with other entities: if an account holder has debts with other financial entities or companies, they can ask the financial entity to block the account until the debt is covered.

*Legal problems: when there is a legal problem involved, the bank may be forced to block the person’s account until the atypical situation is resolved.

Finally, it is worth mentioning that in any of the above cases, BBVA and other banks must inform clients whose accounts have been blocked of the reasons for this decision.

