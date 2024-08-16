A group of Latinos explained their reasons why They say that ‘a mobile home is better than a normal one’ in the United States due to the facilities offered by this type of housing. In addition, They showed what it looks like inside.

For many, The American dream is changing, and for some Latinos in the United States, The key to a better life is not in a traditional house, but in a mobile home. A TikTok video shared by the account @comunidadlatinaenusa has captured attention by exposing the reasons why many prefer this way of life.

In the recording that has thousands of views, you can hear that one of the main attractions of living in a mobile home or prefabricated house, according to the creators of the video, is the cost, as they assure that This type of home in Texas with three bedrooms and two bathrooms can be purchased for US$150,000.

In the TikTok video you can see that It is a house with an open concept, and it has a bathtub and closets.as well as a kitchen, and enough space for a dining room and living room. Another benefit that they said the mobile homes have is that they even They allow people not to be tied to a fixed placesince they can move from location to location.

This mobility could be especially valuable in a country as large and diverse as the United States.where each state and city offers a unique culture and different job opportunities.

The cost of mobile homes in the United States



According to the specialized housing site Home Guide, As of September 2023, the cost of a mobile home ranged from US$120,000 to US$160,000 for a two-story house, including delivery.

The prices of Mobile homes vary in size and location features. Consider that in addition to paying for the house, you will have to cover the cost of the land, the construction of the foundations and the contracting of public services. The site also stated that If you plan to move your mobile home, this can cost you between US$2,000 and US$14,000. for the transport and assembly of the home.