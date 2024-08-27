There are few things more difficult than writing (and embroidering) a good love story, as any author knows, but when you manage to weave together an intense relationship of passion and its episodes of luminosity, possession, obsession, harassment, abandonment, heartbreak and even alienation, a miracle occurs that is impossible to ignore. This is what has happened with Endless Love, a novel that Scott Spencer (Washington, 79 years old) wrote in 1979 and that only arrived in Spain last year after a worldwide success that has led to the sale of more than two million copies, according to its Spanish publisher.

Leila Guerriero, who is not only an author but also a very reliable reader, recommended it. And her review not only stands the test of time, but also shines on the film adaptations that Franco Zeffirelli directed in 1981 with a newcomer Tom Cruise, and the one that Shana Feste made in 2014 with a script by Joshua Safran. Spencer disowned both.

“We came across the book quite by chance,” says Juan Pablo Díaz Chorne, editor of Muñeca infinita. This small publishing house specialising in literary rescues publishes the books of Jo Ann Beard—also very prestigious in the US—who invited them to take a look at the books of her partner, Spencer himself. “Proposals like these are the ones that terrify us because they can go very wrong, but I started looking and I was very impressed. Spencer’s books had never been published in our language despite their enormous prestige in the English-speaking market.” So Díaz Chorne got an electronic copy of Endless Love, She overcame the rejection that it produced “because today it comes with cheesy romance novel covers,” and when she started reading she couldn’t stop. “For a publisher as small and new as this one, publishing a book of more than 500 pages was a huge risky move, it can kill you. Fortunately, it turned out very well, we did a large print run for our standards and we had to reprint more or less quickly. Today it is our greatest success along with The blind horse, by Kay Boyle”.

Repressive morality of the moment

Why it was not published in Spanish at the time and why it is so popular today are the questions that this phenomenon raises. To the first question, the editor answers that the sex scenes, like the one that lasts more than 30 pages, could clash with the most repressive morality of the time. Its high literary quality and its relevance, however, are the key to its survival. “It is a book that narrates the American Summer of Love, but that clearly continues to speak to young people and adults today. It addresses an unbridled love, but also the different conceptions of love and how the way we love says a lot about who we are. These things do not have an expiration date,” says Díaz Chorne.

Its fate coincides with that of other books that are being resurrected and given a second life thanks especially to the voracity of young people and their desire to share it, such as So little life, 2015 novel by Hanya Yanagihara or Ordinary people, novel published in 2018 by Sally Rooney. All of them deal with complicated relationships in adolescence and the transition to adult life, full of bullyingof strangeness, of sexual awakening, of violence. And all of them are making their way into new editions also promoted by their new readers on social networks.

Miguel Aguilar, editor of the Irish Sally Rooney (Castlebar, Ireland, 33 years old), says that Ordinary people (Random House) has already become a contemporary classic. “It appeals to a specific generation, but it touches on eternal themes, it is a love story, a coming-of-age novel, a portrait of the inequalities inherent in our societies,” she says. The television series released in 2020 helped and was an important factor at the beginning, Aguilar acknowledges, “but since then I think it is more of a word-of-mouth phenomenon, enhanced by the multiplier effect of the networks.”

These have also worked in the case of the author Hanya Yanagihara (Los Angeles, 50 years old). “TikTok has accelerated a phenomenon that had already occurred since the publication of the book, nine years ago,” says María Fasce, literary director of Lumen, who paraphrases how the author herself has described the fan phenomenon: “There are not only fans of football teams or music groups: there are readers who find a book that represents them and becomes their icon.” But there are more factors. According to the editor, “in an anaesthetized world, this book produced a singular effect that we could define as enjoying crying. Readers record themselves with tears in their eyes, also proud of a challenge: they have read the thousand pages in two days. Of course, none of this would happen if the book were not so powerful, so precise in the description of the inability to love and be loved and of male friendship, a little-explored territory. Many people are used to this powerful effect coming not from literature but from cinema. Suddenly they come out of this book literally transformed. And they go out to tell it as evangelizers,” Fasce emphasizes. Lumen has also published about it To paradise.

Whether it’s because of the networks or because young people have found an expression for their most difficult passions, the reality is that books are acquiring new life and publishers are willing to continue trying. Muñeca infinita will soon publish, coinciding with the US elections, the next book by Scott Spencer: Wake the dead, Rooney’s 1986 novel, which the editor describes as “a political and romantic work, a profound examination of idealism, identity, love and loss.” Random House will publish Rooney’s new novel in September. Intermezzo. Time will tell whether they will be lost on the new releases tables or, like these resurrected novels, will also find eternal life.

