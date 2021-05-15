Ali Abdel-Rahman (Cairo) The United Media Services Company headed by the Egyptian producer Tamer Morsi decided to stop cooperating permanently with director Mohamed Sami in any artistic works produced by the company, following severe criticism directed at the production company and the heroes of the series “The Offspring of Strangers”, which he composed. And take it out, and fought by the Ramadan race.

Throughout the month of Ramadan, the “descendants of strangers” were published, electronic search engines, and received widespread criticism from Egyptian singers, sometimes by ridiculing the events of the series, which tend to tend to fantasy drama, and exaggeration in scenes of violence and murder, and the work dealt with an unreal dramatic picture of Upper Egypt, and the dramatic plot came A far cry from the Saidi reality, as its events revolved around one cousin, and after he put “Assaf al-Gharib,” whose role was played by Ahmed al-Sakka, in prison for 20 years, he decides to take revenge on his arch-rival, “Afran al-Gharib,” whose role is played by Prince Karara. After he became the holder of the upper hand in his town, married his cousin’s free wife and raised his son, the dramatic events continue to flare up the bloody conflict again, and ends with the killing of the heroes of the work, and the death sentence by hanging “Assaf and Forgiveness.”

The criticism focused on what followers considered the director’s courtesy of his wife May Omar and his sister Reem Sami at the expense of stars such as Ahmed Al-Sakka and Amir Karara. The criticism also extended to the exorbitant cost of work, which exceeded the barrier of 6 million US dollars, due to the state of production extravagance, whether in aggregates or decoration. In addition to the courtesy of seeking the help of singer Tamer Hosni in singing the beginning of the badge, and the Rubaiyat that express the events of the series, due to his lack of mastery of the Saidi dialect and his voice is far from conveying the dramatic message of the work. According to workers in the Egyptian artistic community, the filming of the series “The Generation of the Strangers” witnessed quarrels between the director and the groups.