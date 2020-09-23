Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechaev revealed the reasons for Poland’s dissatisfaction with Nord Stream 2. Reported by RIA News…

According to the diplomat, Poland is against the gas pipeline project, as it wants to become an energy center of Europe itself. Nechaev noted that solid economic interests play an important role in this issue. The diplomat said that Russia regrets the anti-Russian policy of the Polish government. He also added that among the Polish elite, in general, anti-Russian reflection is very common.

Earlier, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Germany should stop the construction of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, as Russia is systematically violating international law. The head of the Polish government explained that after the situation with Alexei Navalny, from the point of view of Warsaw, a constructive dialogue between Moscow and Europe is impossible.

The Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia to Germany was supposed to be completed at the end of 2019, but due to US sanctions, the deadline was postponed by at least a year. In the summer of 2020, the US wanted to increase pressure on the project and extend sanctions to the companies that insure the pipelayers.