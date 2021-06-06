The Polish edition of Interia listed the main reasons why customers overpay in stores.

So, the author of the article named children as the first reason for overpayments. They are much more likely than adults to succumb to simple emotions, because they do not realize what the consequences will be. At the same time, adults often surrender to the demands of children and end up buying the desired product.

In addition, hunger is not conducive to rational decision-making, so the customer ends up leaving the store with a full basket. As a result, many foods sit in refrigerators and kitchen cabinets for a long time and end up spoiling.

Also, buyers often avoid bulk goods. Sometimes it may turn out that the exact same product, but packaged by the manufacturer, costs twice as much.

Journalists consider the cart to be another mistake. For example, an ordinary cart on wheels can hold as much food as it will last for several weeks. If there are only a few items, then the buyer thinks that this is not enough and he tries to fill it.

The author of the article advised to make a list of products and go to the store when there is no congestion of customers. In addition, when you go shopping, for example, every Wednesday, you may miss out on promotions that ended the day before. It is also not recommended to taste food in supermarkets.

To save money, it is worth giving up attachment to certain brands of goods, going to several outlets to compare prices, paying attention to the screen at the checkout, not buying perishable products in stock, not ignoring brochures and coupons.

