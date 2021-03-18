Tiberio Graziani, an Italian political scientist and chairman of the Vision & Global Trends think tank, in an interview with Lenta.ru, revealed the reasons why US President Joe Biden allowed himself to become personal with respect to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the expert, Biden’s tone is dictated by the nervousness of the entire American establishment as a whole, which is faced with severe internal social and economic problems.

In addition, his tone reflects the nervousness that accompanies the identity crisis that the United States has been experiencing over the past several years in connection with the ongoing geopolitical shift from unipolarity to a multipolar world order. Tiberio Graziani political scientist, chairman of the Vision & Global Trends analytical center

The political scientist suggested that Biden’s strategy is to redirect the energy and public attention from internal problems to an external threat, the “real enemy”, which Russia has become after Biden’s recent statements.

“The fact that he, so to speak, personalized the geopolitical confrontation, suggests that Washington has chosen a strategy aimed at creating a split within the Russian centers of power,” the political scientist said.

The expert believes that Biden is trying to use the anti-Russian and anti-Chinese agenda to improve relations with Europe. Graziani added that if Washington expects an equally “nervous” reaction from Moscow, it will be disappointed.

On March 17, Biden said in an interview with ABC News that he wants to hold the Russian state accountable for alleged interference in the US elections. He spoke about a conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin and added that he would “pay” if he was found guilty. In the same conversation, Biden allowed an impartial statement about the Russian president.