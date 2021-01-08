The video that a moderate Donald Trump aired yesterday, in which he condemned his followers who had stormed Congress, promised to facilitate the transition and for the first time he was not talking about fraud, it was just a mirage that lasted a few hours.

This Friday Trump was himself again, free of ties, out of all corset. The purest Trump, the one who does not accept the forms or the institutions and does what he wants, what is convenient for him personally.

As soon as his Twitter account was released, blocked for 12 hours for having instigated violence from there, the outgoing president announced this Friday that He will not go to the ceremony on January 20 in which he should transfer command Democrat Joe Biden.

The Capitol, in strong custody after the violence unleashed on Wednesday by supporters of Donald Trump. (AP)

It’s possible, as Cristina Kirchner did at the time in Argentina, that Trump says that he will travel somewhere and that he will not be in Washington.

It is true that it is clearly a gesture intended to repudiate his adversary but, above all, It is a very symbolic act to help keep the flame alive for 2024 among its followers., who believe the story that their leader was robbed of the election even though justice has proven several times that he was defeated.

Trump reluctantly agreed to shoot that moderate video, conciliatory because he suffered strong pressure from legislators who threatened him with a quick impeachment for having instigated violence or the application of the 25th Amendment to declare him incapable of governing.

But Trump rejects with all his guts that photo next to a triumphant Biden. His ego is so huge that he can’t bear to show himself as a loser.

At the same time, he needs to maintain his political capital to preserve his chances to run for the White House four years from now because in this country it is very difficult to run again when an election has been lost.

Donald Trump obtained 75,000,000 votes in the last elections, a flow that he tries to maintain. (EFE)

While Trump garnered a whopping 75 million votes, you have to water that plant every day so that it does not wilt. In a society as competitive as the American one, it’s hard to bet on someone who was defeated again. Mitt Romney, Al Gore, John McCain, Hillary Clinton, John Kerry are some of the more contemporary examples.

Then Trump is once again the same provocateur as always, the one who seduces his supporters with his direct and patoteril style, far from the rules and institutions, that style that has given him results especially in deep America.

Legislators they are concerned that this attitude will reach an unimaginable extreme these days are missing for the transfer of command. Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader of the House of Representatives, went so far as to ask the Joint Chiefs of Staff to keep Trump away from the nuclear buttons until January 20.

But while Trump plays to the limit, The figure of Vice President Mike Pence grows. It is known that he has not spoken with the president for a few days and his attitude of condemnation in the face of the assault on Congress was firm and decisive, the same when speeding up Biden’s certification.

He may be Trump’s top Republican rival in 2024. Even more conservative than the tycoon, he can seduce Trumpist votes and offer a more careful style of forms.