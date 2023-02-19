Thanks to an inhumane strategy in which they use thousands of their men as cannon fodderthe Russian forces gradually resumed the offensive in Ukraine, exerting constant pressure on the adversary, with bombardments of artillery and combined assaults. The arrival of heavy weapons on one side and hundreds of thousands of recruits on the other make it possible to think of the imminence of an even more brutal war.

The invasion Russian to Ukraine has entered a new phase, deadlier and more catastrophic, and nothing augurs Vladimir Putin, the only man who can put an end to it, have the intention of doing so. After one year during which Ukraine won decisive victories against the Russian forces, recovered part of its territory and withstood destructive bombardments against its infrastructures, the war seems to be changing its tenor, anticipating a difficult spring.

Russia has progressively assumed an offensive position. The pace of their artillery barrages and combined assaults has increased since mid-January across the donbas line, in the east of the country, where the Ukrainian army manages – with mixed success – to contain these attacks.

in the south of Donbas, near Vuhledar, two brigades of the Russian navy suffered heavy losses to gain a territorial advance of a scant hundred meters. “Ukrainian forces managed to partially stop the Russian attacks thanks to quality Western weapons, such as the French Caesar cannon,” said a note from the group of military experts. Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT). The Ukrainian defense remains fierce, even where it is exposed to far superior firepower. Despite the fact that Marïnka, Donetsk’s satellite city, has been devastated by its artillery and its aviation, the Russian advance continues to be ruled out.

Instead, the Russians progressed west and north of bakhmut, where they formed a pincer that cut the main supply road axes. There, the assault has been led for seven months by the mercenaries of the Wagner group, essentially recruited from Russian prisons.

You can read: The harsh message of the president of Peru to Petro: “Dedicate yourself to governing Colombia”

For a month now, they have been reinforced by two parachute regiments and a motorized brigade of the Russian regular army. The situation of the city has been the subject of intense debates between those in favor of exerting maximum pressure on the troops – the Russian infantry has suffered enormous losses since the beginning of the assault in July 2022 – and those who defend a tactical withdrawal towards more advantageous positions. , to preserve the lives of his soldiers.

Further north, in the region of Luhansk, the Ukrainian counter-offensive to retake the cities of Kreminna and Svatore has been slipping since October. In recent days, the Russian forces managed to drive the adversary back to a nearby forest.

Even though the Russian army has not won a decisive battle since spring 2022 and is making very slow progress, it has regained the initiative. The military objective of Kremlin consists in recapturing the entirety of the Lugansk and Donetsk regions.

To achieve this, you will have to conquer important and well-defended cities such as Sloviansk, Framatork and a dozen other minor urban centers. The experts, in any case, are skeptical of this perspective: “If after seven months of offensive they have not been able to obtain Bakhmut, I don’t see how they could do it,” admits General Nicolas Richou, historian and former commander of the 7 .ª armored brigade.

anniversary offensive

Alarmist, the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, repeats like a mantra the intention of the Kremlin to mark the first anniversary of its invasion, on February 24, with a new “symbolic” offensive, which would show “the success of the Russian forces”. “A new Russian offensive seems possible to me, the Russians have just changed their head of operations and he must do something to impress Putin”, analyzes Marie Mendras, a specialist on Russia.

On January 11, indeed, the Russian general and chief of staff, Valeri Gerasimov, replaced the implacable Sergei Suro vikin at the head of military operations in Ukraine. A seasoned soldier, Gerasimov is the last piece on the board of the military leadership that remains for the head of the Kremlin to defend himself against the increasingly violent criticism of the hawks of the regime, such as the leaders of the numerous militias, who dream of replace the regular army. In any case, there are many observers who emphasize that the last Russian mobilization, launched chaotically in October 2022, is beginning to bear fruit.

In its situation report, the Institute for the Study of War considers that the Russian forces are launching “limited attacks” on most of the front line, to distract and fix the Ukrainian forces, thus creating “the necessary conditions to launch a decisive offensive operation” on the Svatove-Kreminna axis. But this strategy of human waves launched against the enemy has a very high cost in lives.

According to experts, at certain times Russia has lost up to 1,000 men a day, a figure similar to France’s losses at the Battle of Verdun in 1916 during World War I. And he estimates the Russian human losses since the war began at about 200,000. To that should be added the loss of 3,258 tanks, 2,251 artillery systems, 233 air defense systems, 195 aircraft, 286 helicopters, 796 cruise missiles, 18 warships, 5,126 vehicles and fuel tanks, 463 multiple rocket launcher systems ( Mlrs), 1,970 drones and more than 300 special equipment.

Faced with these bleak prospects and putting aside the fear that the conflict would turn into an east-west confrontation, Ukraine’s allies finally decided to reinforce Kiev’s arsenal with tanks and sophisticated anti-aircraft defense systems. In the past two months, the United States has pledged tens of billions of dollars in new weapons, including, for the first time, Stryker armored fighting vehicles, modern Patriot air defense systems, other armored personnel carriers, and sophisticated artillery systems.

The NATO allies added their own: British Challenger 2 heavy tanks, more than a hundred German Leopard 1 and 2, which will arrive not only from Berlin, but also from other European countries, after Washington agreed to send its Abrams. Ukraine is now asking for fighter jets. Although convinced that the time will come to approve it, Westerners have so far held back on that option, citing logistical reasons and repeating the same debate that agitated NATO members for weeks about the delivery of heavy tanks. But kyiv needs ammunition above all.

Moldova, a small country in danger

Moldovan President Maia Sandu this week denounced Russia’s alleged plans to overthrow her country’s pro-European government. This former Soviet republic appears to be the new target for Russian forces. With 2.6 million inhabitants, located between Romania and Ukraine, a candidate to enter the European Union since 2022, it has suffered several crises since the start of the war in Ukraine and has spent several months denouncing “Russian energy blackmail”, which has halved its gas deliveries. “The goal is to overthrow the constitutional order and replace the legitimate power in Chisinau with an illegitimate (pro-Russian) one,” said the head of state, in office since December 2020. According to her, the Kremlin relies on “the involvement of internal forces”, such as the party of the fugitive pro-Russian magnate Ilan Sor, and also Russian, Belarusian, Serb and Montenegrin citizens. This week, Moldova closed its airspace due to an unknown “flying object”.