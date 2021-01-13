The author, paleontologist and marine biologist, does not offer ready-made solutions to curb global warming, which risks leading us to a sixth extinction. But he points out, with specific examples, the consequences of globalization based on the race for profit, thus accelerating the race towards the abyss. Hence his refusal to buy organic cherries imported from Peru. Without being a whistleblower, Bruno David notes the contradictions of the globalized capitalist system, indicates that he “There is a correlation between the wealth of a State and the number of endangered species”, add “That the parameters on which the calculation of the GDP is based are incomplete since they do not integrate natural capital”. The book challenges the reader: “Our system is incapable of self-regulating in such a way as to position itself on the reasonable. “ Avoiding simplicity and ready-made solutions, this book invites us to think better about the major issues of this century.