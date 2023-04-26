Australian Kathleen Folbigg has been in prison for 20 years, convicted of killing her four children, one after the other. First Caleb, 19 days old. Then Patrick, eight months. Later Sarah, 10 months. And finally, Laura, 18 months old. The sentence considered proven that Folbigg was a monstrous serial killer. The review of the case, promoted by the Spanish scientist Carola García de Vinuesa and other colleagues, now contemplates that the children could have died of natural causes, as Sophie Callan, the main lawyer assisting the judge, declared on Wednesday. “The body of evidence leaves reasonable doubt as to Ms Folbigg’s guilt,” she stated. It could be one of the biggest judicial injustices in history.

According to the jury that convicted her in 2003, Folbigg suffocated her four little ones over a decade starting in 1989, but she has always pleaded not guilty. In the accusation floated the so-called Meadow’s law, postulated by the British pediatrician Roy Meadow: a sudden death is a tragedy, two is suspected and three is murder until proven otherwise. Folbigg, who is now 55 years old, had also written some reflections in her diary that, out of context, were evil. “I feel like the worst mother in the world. I’m scared that she [su hija Laura] leave me now Like Sarah did. I know that I sometimes had a bad temper and was cruel to her and she left her. With a little help,” she noted. At the trial she explained that she meant help from God or fate.

The first review of the sentence, in 2019, did not change anything, but the case turned around in 2021, when a team led by the scientist Carola Garcia de Vinuesa showed that the two girls had a lethal mutation in the gene CALM2, which with a very high probability caused a cardiac arrhythmia and the sudden death of the little ones while they slept. The Spanish researcher, now at the Francis Crick Institute in London, and her colleagues have also shown that the two children had other diseases with genetic components. Patrick most likely suffered from epileptic encephalopathy and Caleb suffered from breathing problems.

The judge, Tom Bathurst, has yet to publish his own conclusions, but they are usually in line with those of his lead counsel. There could be a recommendation for an imminent pardon, but the decision to release Folbigg will ultimately depend on a political position, Labor Michael DaleyAttorney General of New South Wales.

García de Vinuesa prefers not to comment until the judge speaks, but a year ago he criticized the lack of evidence and the ruthless use of the Meadow law. “In 2003, when Kathleen Folbigg was jailed, the theory had already been disproved. It had been shown that there was no statistical basis. Meadow said that the probability [de que fueran muertes naturales] It was one in 73 million and it wasn’t true. If you have a dominant mutation, it’s a one in two chance in each child. With four children it would be a one in 16 chance. To say that it is one in 73 million is not to understand genetics”, he argued in an interview with EL PAÍS, on the occasion of his admission to the Royal Society of the United Kingdom, a club inaugurated in 1665 to which geniuses such as Isaac Newton, Albert Einstein belonged. and Rita Levi-Montalcini.

“It’s awful. Kathleen should never have been put in jail. They used phrases taken out of context from her diaries and now they have been reviewed by expert psychologists and psychiatrists and they have said that there was nothing incriminating, but rather that they reflected that she was a very good mother. It has been tragic, terrifying”, added the Spanish scientist. García de Vinuesa is an immunologist and geneticist. A year ago, her team discovered a genetic mutation in the Spanish girl Gabriela Piqueras that sheds light on the causes of the enigmatic lupus, a disease that affects millions of people around the world.

More than a hundred prestigious scientists – including three Australian Nobel winners: the biochemist Elizabeth Blackburn, the immunologist Peter Doherty and the astrophysicist Brian Schmidt – called in writing in 2021 for the release of Kathleen Folbigg. One of them is Peter Schwartz, director of the Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias of Genetic Origin, in Milan (Italy). “I cannot ensure that the mother is innocent,” Schwartz explained to this newspaper a year ago. “But if a child with a genetic mutation like this dies, the logical thing to do is to think of natural causes. It is as if you have a dead person shot in the head. She may have died of a heart attack and then someone shot her. But the normal thing is to think that he has died in a shooting, ”he argued. The Australian Academy of Science issued a statement on Wednesday entitled science has been heard.

