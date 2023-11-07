Along with Goku, one of the most important characters in Dragon Ball is Vegeta, who debuted during the first chapters of Dragon Ball Z. However, his first appearance had a prominent visual error. Although some do not remember it, the Prince of the Saiyans came into our lives with the wrong hair color.

During his first appearance in the anime, Vegeta had red hair, something that was not contemplated by Akira Toriyama. Because the Prince of the Saiyans debuted in the anime produced by Toei Animation before what we saw in the manga, The director of this adaptation made a mistake with this character’s hair.

Fortunately, Toriyama realized this, and asked Toei Animation for a correction so that Vegeta had his original hair color, that is, the black that we all know. In this way, when Vegeta arrives on Earth with Nappa, which is where we see these Saiyans for the first time in the manga, There was no longer any error in the design of this iconic character.

Considering that the Dragon Ball manga is in black and white, It seems like this was a mistake anyone could have made.. On related topics, this is why the Super Saiyan Phase 3 transformation was forgotten. Likewise, this is the movie that inspired the name Majin Buu.

Editor’s Note:

This is a clear example of how studios, especially at that time, did not consult the manga artists responsible for their works, which resulted in various errors and additional content that did not make much sense. Fortunately, this has changed a lot in recent years.

Via: dragon ball