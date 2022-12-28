Mexico.- Some time ago, the Ricky Martin’s nephew filed a demand against him for abuseso a series of rumors began to circulate about why the famous decided to get away from his mother after the catastrophic event.

Apparently, the reasons why the artist moved away from his mother, Nereida Morales, was because of the incident that caused Dennis Yadiel having affected his public image.

The interpreter of ‘Livin’ la vida loca’ went through a difficult year, after having faced a legal process having been accused by his nephew of sexual abuse and incest when he was a minor, a fact that supposedly happened in New York.

The accusation that the Puerto Rican actor caused his career to suffer terrible consequences and the celebrity’s reputation to decline, including losing millions of dollars and canceling events.

Despite the fact that the singer proved his innocence to the authorities in Puerto Rico, and that he also had the support of his family, especially his mother, it was revealed that Dennis Yadiel was suffering from his mental faculties and he had to be treated with professionals, so apparently, Ricky Martin chose to keep his distance.

Through the Telemundo program, ‘Today’, It was reported that there are sources that indicate that Ricky Martin moved away from Nereida Morales for reasons related to the lawsuit he received for his nephew, because supposedly the famous man would be afraid that another member of his family would do the same to him again.

However, this information remains in rumors, but some faithfully believe that it is something real, because according to the statements of the presenters of the program, Ricky Martin celebrated his birthday very far from his mother, in Argentina.

After Ricky Martin announced that he is innocent of all guilt, he sent a statement to his followers on his Instagram account, where he sincerely opened up to his fans and pointed out that he would be away from social networks and music, since it was emotionally affected after the sexual assault lawsuit.