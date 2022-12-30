Madrid.- Endless speculations They have left after the separation between Shakira and Gerard Piqué months ago, but everything indicates that the 35-year-old Catalan was unfaithful the Colombian singer with a 23-year-old student, Clara Chia Marti.

However, the assumption about the infidelity It has never been confirmed, but recently some sources revealed what could have caused the couple to decide to put an end to their romance of more than a decade.

We recommend you read…

There is no doubt that the news about the end of the relationship that the interpreter of ‘Día de Enero’ had with the former soccer player was one of the most shocking in all of 2022, since neither of them came out to report what was the The real reason for their separation.

For this reason, fans began to make their own conclusions about the breaking off of the famous, which caused the press to be on top of the barranquillera and the owner of the company “Kosmos‘, thus gave way to new rumors, among which stand out that Gerard Piqué cheated on Shakira with Clara Chía.

We recommend you read…

Despite the fact that Shakira apparently clears Gerard Piqué of all guilt in his simple with ozuna‘Monotony’, a new theory indicating why the former player left the celebrity for a student 22 years younger than her.

Everything seems to indicate that Gerard Piqué he wanted Shakira to give him a daughterbut since he only gave him boys, that ruined the connection that existed between the couple, since it is said that one of the businessman’s biggest dreams was to be the father of a girl, and the star could not fulfill his wish, even although I try, since it is believed that the singer went to a fertility clinic.

This new rumor has caused a furor in social mediasince Piqué was already harshly criticized in Internet without being certain that what is being said is true, and there are several attitudes of the Spaniard that could ensure that he abandoned Shakira and his children just for not giving him a girl.