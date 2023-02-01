Goku and company have faced off against aliens, gods, demons, and creatures from other dimensions. However, no matter what challenge comes your way, it is always possible to communicate seamlessly with everyone. Thus, many have wondered how this is possible in dragonball. Well, actually there is an official answer that clarifies this doubt.

To begin, on the planet Earth of Dragon Ball there are no nations like in the real world, but everything is included in a single kingdom, where everyone speaks a common language. While some regions have unique dialects, at the end of the day everyone can speak in only one way to understand each other. This doesn’t just apply to humans, but to creatures like Oolong and Puar.

The interesting thing is that this common language is not unique to planet Earth, but rather exists throughout the entire universe. This is something that can be seen in action when Frieza arrives on Namek. While Piccolo’s race has its own language, They are also able to speak in a general way so that everyone understands each other.. In this way, Akira Toriyama manages to explain how all the Dragon Ball characters can understand each other.

As if that were not enough, this was expanded in Super, when the same concept was used interdimensionally. Thus, all those who have doubts, or consider that this is a mistake, can sleep peacefully at night knowing that violence is not the only universal language in Dragon Ball. On related topics, this is what Dragon Ball would look like as a B-movie. Likewise, this is what Androids 17 and 18 would look like in real life.

Via: Dragonball