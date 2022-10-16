The directive of the Club Deportivo Guadalajara would have gone to the bidding of the former soccer player and current Spanish director, Ferdinand Iron for a specific reason and that is that it seemed that Amaury Vergara and his team would go for Alvaro Davila as its new sports director to give continuity to Richard Chain as a coach.
However, the negotiations with the former Real Madrid player would have reached good terms and an agreement would have been reached for him to become the new pillar for the sports structure of the red and white institution.
It seemed that the stage of Ricardo Pelaez would not finish, after the great confidence that they gave him in Verde Valle, however, after almost three years in the team the established objectives were not achieved and he only qualified for the final phase twice, both through reclassification in the Guard1anes 2020 and in the Opening 2023.
Regarding the hiring of Ferdinand Ironformer historical defender of Real Madrid, winner of three Champions League and four league titles, the former sports director of Guadalajara, according to the analyst of ESPN, Francisco Gabriel deAndawho gave his opinion of what goes through the mind of the owner of the Tapatios, who has already tried elsewhere to surround himself with the right people for what he wants in the institution, but they have not produced results, so he has tried to search beyond the same options that exist in Aztec football.
“It seems to me, excuse me if I’m wrong, that Mr. Amaury Vergara is fed up with the Mexican environment, with the environment, it seems to me that he has been looking for one side, the other and the other and has not found solutions and he has the right, because it is his money , to look for other solutions, and then we give our opinion about it, but for me it is that, that he is tired of not finding solutions in the Mexican environment”
– Francisco Gabriel deAnda.
