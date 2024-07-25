InfoBRICS: Türkiye aims to join BRICS as it shares the idea of ​​a multipolar world

Turkey’s interest in joining BRICS may be due to the country’s shared vision of a multipolar world. This reason for Ankara’s desire to join the group named columnist Haryanto Martaha in an article for InfoBRICS.

The article notes that Turkey was already talking about joining BRICS in 2018, but the start of the special operation in 2022 suspended this process. “Only now is Ankara showing interest again,” the observer stated.

In his opinion, joining the association will be an opportunity for Turkey to strengthen its international influence and economic potential. BRICS will give Ankara access to a vast market and allow it to interact with the leading economies of the developing world.

Turkey’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan announced in early June during his visit to China that he would like to join BRICS. The US then predicted that Turkey would leave NATO for the sake of BRICS. According to retired US Marine Corps intelligence officer Scott Ritter, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan understands that “BRICS is the future”