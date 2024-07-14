Daily Mail: Trump saved by head movement during Pennsylvania assassination attempt

US presidential candidate Donald Trump was saved from death during an assassination attempt by moving his head before being shot, writes Daily Mail edition.

As journalists noted, during the event, charts were shown on a large screen showing statistics on immigration to the United States. Trump turned his head toward the screen. At that moment, several claps were heard, the former president grabbed his ear, and then hid behind the podium.

The authors of the article named the head movement as the reason for Trump’s salvation. In their opinion, this is what saved the US presidential candidate from serious injury.

On July 13, Trump was assassinated. Gunfire was heard during the presidential candidate’s speech in Pennsylvania.