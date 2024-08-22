Daily Mail: Lopez and Affleck’s divorce was caused by the publicity of their relationship

The reason for the divorce of singer and Hollywood actress Jennifer Lopez and American actor Ben Affleck was the publicity of their relationship, the publication writes Daily Mail.

According to the media, this reason for the divorce of the artists is “real”. The article states that Lopez “could not control her husband, who was under stress, and he could not change her.”

According to journalists, another mistake in the marriage was the singer’s persistent desire to make the details of their relationship public.

The day before, it became known that Lopez had filed for divorce from Affleck. It happened on the day of their second wedding anniversary. Rumors of their upcoming divorce appeared back in May, but at that time the couple did not comment on journalists’ speculations.

This marriage was the second attempt of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck to be together. They first met in 2002 on the set of the film “Gigli”, where they played the main roles. At first, the stars were friends, later the actors became closer and already in 2003 they announced their engagement, but just three days before the wedding they called off the ceremony. However, 17 years later, after two marriages, the couple unexpectedly got back together.

However, the stars’ relationship still cracked this time. The first reason for the disagreements, according to journalists, was Affleck’s difficult character. Those close to the actor anonymously admitted that he had become addicted to alcohol again. Affleck was also unhappy with Lopez’s overly busy work schedule, which is why he often quarreled with members of her creative team.