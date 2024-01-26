Dhe Italian writer and Auschwitz survivor Edith Bruck has just published a new book. It is called “I frutti della memoria” (“The Fruits of Remembrance”, La nave di Teseo Verlag) and brings together letters and drawings from students that Edith Bruck met in recent years and to whom she told about her life during the Holocaust.

Encounters between young people and Jewish witnesses in Italy are usually organized around Holocaust Remembrance Day or on its date itself, January 27th. Without wanting to deny their importance, there are now increasing voices questioning previous forms of collective remembrance – especially in schools. This year, Remembrance Day falls on Saturday tomorrow and many schools in Italy will be closed. That's not so bad, the current social mood shows that there's no way we can continue as before, the left-liberal newspaper “Domani” just wrote.