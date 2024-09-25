Former Sochi Mayor Kopaigorodsky Detained on Suspicion of Creating an Organized Crime Group

Former Sochi Mayor Alexey Kopaigorodsky has been detained on suspicion of creating an organized crime group (OCG) and selling cemetery plots. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, investigators had previously found out that an organized crime group created by officials and businessmen in Sochi was selling plots in cemeteries. For one burial, relatives of the deceased were asked to pay from 200 thousand to 3 million rubles. Thus, the members of the organized crime group earned from 10 to 15 million rubles per month. The leader of the organized crime group was considered to be the former adviser to Kopaigorodsky Rodion Pishchur. He resigned before the mayor’s resignation in 2019. He was detained in the summer of 2024.

According to preliminary information, it has now become clear that Kopaigorodsky himself also participated in Pishchur’s machinations. He and other new suspects are currently being interrogated. In addition, security forces have come with searches to the former deputy mayor of Sochi Burlev and to the head of the Khostinsky district Savina.

Earlier it was reported that in Krasnodar Krai, a former public adviser to the head of Sochi on financial and economic issues and two of his accomplices were detained in a case of illegal sale of cemetery plots.