CARLOS BARRERA Academic Director of the Master in Political and Corporate Communication, University of Navarra Wednesday, November 9, 2022, 07:50



The democratic liturgy presents, on a regular and recurring basis, certain peak moments called elections. These are times in which the search for a vote for an acronym or a candidate becomes the primary objective of those who choose to set themselves up as legitimate representatives of the people, whether at the national, regional or local level; or even supranational, as is the case of the European Parliament.

Although a politician always acts in permanent campaign mode, the proximity of an appointment at the polls makes him enter a special season of zeal where, following the simile of King Midas, everything he touches is a vote.

In Spain, the political parties are already fine-tuning their electoral machinery for the local and regional elections of May 2023. Intense months are ahead, a prelude to the possible general elections at the end of the year, hence its importance as a test or as a real-time survey of the PSOE and its government partner.

The cases of the USA and the UK



In the United States, the so-called midterm elections – mid-term elections – also measure the strength of Democrats and Republicans for control of the House of Representatives and the Senate. Biden could see his executive ability curtailed if they both fall to the Republican side.

In the United Kingdom, no one can yet rule out the calling of elections to Parliament after the successive hecatombs of the Conservatives in the Government, where 10 Downing Street is looking more and more like an Airbnb apartment.

There have been and will continue to be elections throughout the known world and it will always be necessary to go to the campaign experts to get the most out of it. There is too much at stake to leave it in the hands of amateurs.

Although the majority of those who work in political communication do so within government structures, since they are the most stable over time, it is no less true that electoral campaigns continue to be attractive to political and strategic consulting professionals given the amount of resources that are moved and the entity of what is at stake.

They are also for scholars and, of course, there is much more academic literature on electoral and campaign communication than on government communication, despite the rise that the latter has been acquiring.

The value of intermediaries



We live in times characterized by the speed with which events occur and the instantaneity with which all kinds of information is transmitted. In addition, the era of one-way information from sender to receiver through traditional media is over. Now there are many intermediaries with the capacity to intervene, interact, generate content and distribute it; intermediaries, in short, with voice and vote and with the possibility of reaching other voters.

The ecosystem of electoral communication has become much more complex but, at the same time, more exciting than in the past and requires extensive and multifaceted knowledge of the environments on which action must be taken.

In the past, the lack of these fine analyzes caused Hillary Clinton to fail against Donald Trump, the British sectors in favor of remaining in the European Union against Brexit in the 2016 referendum or, just a few months ago, the supporters of the failed Chilean Constitution rejected in a referendum.

We have more instruments than ever to listen to what society thinks and, however, other interests or prejudices prevent us from seeing beyond what is of interest. That is where the failure of an electoral campaign or a referendum begins to take shape, which after all, in both cases, you have to opt for a ballot.

captivating capture



In an environment of accentuated polarization and rejection of politicians and politics, it is more necessary than ever to reflect, delve into what we could call the intelligent “hunt” of the voter, that is, the captivating and not merely visceral hunt for the citizenship.

This does not mean appealing only to reason because we would be forgetting an essential component of the human being such as feelings or their emotional part. The smart thing is to achieve a skillful combination of the two spheres that, in addition, in the long run, makes possible the fidelity of the vote: a good that every party or candidate wants to achieve in order to strengthen its stability.

Connecting with the citizen or reconnecting with the lost citizen should be the common point of all electoral strategists if they do not want to see their conquests reduced to the flower of one day, to bread for today and hunger for tomorrow. The votes seduced by the arts of deception are those that are difficult to recover later.

This article has been published in ‘The conversation‘.