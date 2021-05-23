A boy watches his mother cast her vote in Temuco, Chile, on May 17. Juan González / REUTERS

Last weekend I was elected, by popular vote, along with 154 other citizens to form part of the Constituent Convention. I turned 19 two weeks before defeating Pinochet in the 1988 plebiscite. In those days, what mattered most to me in the world was ending his tyranny. I grew up with the idea that paradise was called democracy. Then we imagined her singing, drinking and smoking in the parks. The truth is that all of us Democrats were concertationists. The right wing, the Pinochetists, inhabited another spiritual orbit. They wanted the unthinkable: for the dictatorship to continue. Today it is seen as a silly and absurd thing -to myself it was-, but President Patricio Aylwin said something very true: that we all had to fit in here. Then we would have wanted that cursed thing to disappear, but the cursed thing never disappears. Muta. I am sure that those who supported the coup would support it again, and that those who had killed for their dreams will try again. Each in a different way and for apparent other reasons. Some go crazy for order, others for transformation.

With few exceptions, my generation ignored the public. Those who didn’t, were too obedient. His parents were heroes who could not be disrespected, and for the story to advance you have to lose respect. The rest, we consider that the State and its surroundings were submissive territory. The public did not allow debauchery of any kind, and my generation was fed up with controls. If we are frank, individualism, each one will know, was also the response of the majority to a boredom of different colors. We made inherited neoliberalism our own for very different reasons: for me and my friends it meant assuming a certain cultural anarchy, a search without borders, while for others it implied an invitation to inconsiderate wealth. And so we lost sight of the community.

Another generation had to grow up, born precisely the year of that plebiscite, one before or one after, so that this time of economic growth (the national product multiplied by five), began to strongly question what was built during these decades of neoliberal democracy . First as high school students, for the “Pingüinazo” in 2006, and a little later as university students for the student movement of 2011. With them returned the social mobilizations deactivated by the great political agreement that ended the dictatorship. The environmental movements against Hidroaysén (a mega hydroelectric power station in Patagonia), sexual diversities, the No More AFP marches, women and their anti-patriarchal struggle were added. And while all this was happening, the political system continued undaunted. Roughly speaking, power remained in the hands of the same political parties and their same leaders, and wealth increasingly concentrated in the same very few hands.

At the same time, communications throughout the world were experiencing the greatest technological transformation in its history. In 1991, Berners Lee created the first website, and today, “as I write these lines” – says Alessandro Baricco in his book The Game– There are 1,000,284,792 of those virtual spaces in which texts, music, photos, videos can be stored and shared … In 1998 the Google search engine appeared, although I remember that in The Clinic, the magazine that that same year I had to found, we did not have internet and we designed its pages on cardboard, on a workshop table, with images cut out of other paper publications. In 2002, Linkedin appeared, the first social network, and in 2003 Blackberry, the first Smartphone that really reached the people. Facebook was born in 2004, YouTube in 2005 and Twitter in 2006. I don’t think it’s worth going on. Fixed internet connections, in Chilean territory, in mid-2020 exceeded three and a half million terminals and mobile phones with 4G were five times that number. There are still many disconnected, but never have so many shared access to data, news, knowledge, and all at the same time.

The Social Outbreak that we saw in Chile as of October 2019, once again triggered by schoolchildren regarding the 30-peso hike in the Metro ticket, brought all those worlds, cultures, identities, deficiencies, frustrations and realities to the streets. arisen and ignored by the world of power during these three decades. Cecilia Morel, the first lady, said they looked like “aliens.” The truth is that in different parts of the planet we are seeing political organizations in crisis. According to the political scientist and researcher at the Vienna Institute of Human Sciences, Ivan Krastev, “in the last decade … more than 90 countries around the world have witnessed major mass protests. Millions of people have managed to organize numerous and lasting initiatives outside of political parties and with distrust towards the media, with few visible leaders and almost always avoiding formal organization ”(Is it tomorrow already? Debate, 2020).

The election of the Constituent Convention that we have just experienced in Chile gave a very low vote to the traditional parties, both of the right and of the center-left. The rule of parity of its members, established in advance to favor women, ended up correcting in favor of men. 17 of its members belong to indigenous peoples, and the vast majority of those elected are independent professionals, many from local organizations, very few from the political, social and cultural elite. There were few television faces that applied and got citizen support.

The task that awaits us will not be easy – there are no political parties that structure it – but it is certainly necessary and extremely interesting. It is about the updating of our democracy, of a country that looks into each other’s eyes and faces the challenge of agreeing on a fundamental charter that will guide its future development without exclusions and seeking social peace. The outbreak, which put the word “Dignity” at the center, now seeks an institutional channel. An effort to extol collaboration over competition, sustainability over immediate profitability, curiosity for the other rather than authoritarian imposition. Its main challenge is to re-legitimize the institutions and strengthen citizen sovereignty. It is a cycle of our political history that closes in the middle of an epochal change. A republican bet for these uncertain times.

Patricio fernandez, journalist and writer, is an elected constituent

