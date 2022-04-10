Rearmament of Western countries will not be a passing fad. Barclays’ new proposal to invest in defense-related securities

The invasion of Ukraine by the Russian military has brought back the issue of national security throughout the Western world, with several governments of countries BORN who have already allocated an increase in public spending to be allocated to defense. In this sense, if the Biden administration has already increased military spending by 31 billion dollars, bringing it up to 3.75% of the American GDP, the Italian parliament has also approved the proposal of the Draghi government to increase our defense spending to 2% of GDP, from the current 25 to around 38 billion euros. If the last decades had therefore been characterized, at least in the Old Continent, by a progressive and constant disarmament, the trend triggered in the light of the latest geopolitical events seems to be anything but temporary, with the specter of a second cold war that is now decidedly real.

In confirmation of this, writes the website www.traderlink.it, the shares of the major defense contracting companies grew by 20% on average in 2022, thanks to the prospects of consistent revenue growth and a robust generation of revenue streams. cash that make the sector a “safe-haven”For years to come. Also in this case, the issuers of investment certificates have shown themselves ready to ride the new trend that has started, with Barclays having structured an ad hoc solution to invest in some of the main defense companies.

This is the Phoenix Memory Step Down (ISIN: XS2358055700), written on a basket made up of the titles MTU Aero Engines (the main German company operating in the field of the production of aircraft engines for aircraft and helicopters, including military ones), Lockheed Martin (US company operating in the field of military defense) and Leonardo. The certificate provides for a conditional flow of premiums with a memory effect (trigger premium placed at 60% of the respective strike price) equal to 2.4725% quarterly.

The shelf life of the product is 3 years, with the possibility, already from the second observation date (26 September 2022) and for subsequent quarterly dates, of early redemption of the nominal value, equal to 100 euros, if all the securities are above 100% of their respective strike price. The autocallable trigger then decreases by 5% each year, with the probabilities of early recall of the instrument thus increasing over time.

In the event that the final observation date of 25 March 2025 is reached, the product will reimburse its face value, as well as a final premium of 2.4725%, if the worst of (currently MTU Aero Engines at 90.76% of the strike price) does not lose a further -34% from the current price. Below the barrier level (set at 60% of the respective strikes), the redemption value of the certificate will instead be decreased by the negative performance of the worst of security.

The certificate can be purchased at an offer price close to par, with an overall return obtainable by the investor equal to 29.81% (About 10.03% on an annual basis), in case of maintenance of the barrier at maturity.

