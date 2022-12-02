The season will start on March 5th 2023 of the top US car series, with some innovations of a technical-regulatory nature initially introduced for the next championship and subsequently postponed to 2024. These, specifically, provided for the introduction of new 2.4 liter hybrid engines, responsible for the increase in weight of the single-seaters. An increase that drove by Dallarasupplier of frames for the series, at the start of a project related to the construction of attenuators able to better protect the car in the event of rear shocks. Despite the postponement to 2024, this novelty is already ready to be tested during the next championship, and could make its debut at the first race on the street circuit of St. PetersburghFlorida.

In this way, it will therefore be possible to directly evaluate the efficiency of the attenuators in the event of accidents, so that they can be developed or perfected in view of 2024: “The key thing about the new attenuator is that it’s longer and its shape has changed – he has declared Tino Bellidirector of aerodynamic development at IndyCar a RACER – this new profile helps the attenuator to retain its shape while being crushed in a rear impact, and this allows it to squash much more predictably. The idea is to use the extra distance to reduce G peaks and G average in a rear impact, to better slow down and soften the blow. Even though it’s longer and bigger, it’s lighter, and all the wing mounts are exactly the same, with the same brackets.”

The objective, in addition to the primary one of increasing the level of security, is to avoid an episode similar to what happened last year in Josef Newgarden after the Iowa race. The American, after having suffered a strong impact against the barriers hitting the rear of the car, subsequently passed out in the paddock, only to be discharged from hospital the following day.