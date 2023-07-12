Through the pages of Weekly Famitsu, Bushiroad Games announced that Rear Rekaithe action RPG developed by HAKAMA and produced by Yoshifumi Hashimotowill be launched in Japan next October 12th on Nintendo Switchpriced at 6,780 yen.

In Rear Sekai players will be able to enjoy a double life in which the fantasy world and reality are linked together. Outside the city there will be dungeons full of monsters and gigantic boss battles. You will be able to use various actions to explore and find stat-boosting weapons inside chests. There will be partner characters in the city, and by deepening relationships, alliances can be acquired for the Build System, and love stories will improve the protagonist’s battle tactics.

The main opening theme will be sung by Asakawhile this is the main cast of characters from Rear Sekai.

Male protagonist (voice: Kaito Ishikawa)

(voice: Kaito Ishikawa) Female protagonist (voice: Saori Oonishi)

(voice: Saori Oonishi) laughter (voice: Misaki Watada)

(voice: Misaki Watada) brad (voice: Chiaki Kobayashi)

(voice: Chiaki Kobayashi) Hajime (voice: Masaaki Mizunaka)

(voice: Masaaki Mizunaka) Hikari (voice: Hitomi Ueda)

(voice: Hitomi Ueda) Tatta (voice: Sayumi Suzushiro)

