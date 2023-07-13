Bushiroad Games And HAKAMA shared the opening cinematic and a roughly 15-second commercial for the action RPG online Rear Sekaicoming to Japan on Nintendo Switch the next October 12th.

In Rear Sekai players will be able to enjoy a double life in which the fantasy world and reality are linked together. Outside the city there will be dungeons full of monsters and gigantic boss battles. You will be able to use various actions to explore and find stat-boosting weapons inside chests. There will be partner characters in the city, and by deepening relationships, alliances can be acquired for the Build System, and love stories will improve the protagonist’s battle tactics.

Let’s see below the two new videos.

Rear Sekai – Opening

Commercial

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu