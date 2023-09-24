Bushiroad Games announced the imminent arrival of a demo in Japan Rear SekaiAction RPG developed by HAKAMA. This trial version will be available on Nintendo eShop starting September 25th and will allow us to preview the initial stages of the story.

But that’s not the only news related to the game. The company has in fact announced that it is working on additional content which will introduce a new character. The only detail revealed so far is that the character will be voiced by Risa Tsumugi.

I remind you that Rear Sekai will be available in Japan next October 12 exclusively on Nintendo Switch. There is currently no information regarding a Western release of the game.

Source: Bushiroad Games Street Gematsu