Bushiroad and the developer HAKAMA they announced Rear Sekaititle currently in development for Nintendo Switch. The game will be released in Japan during 2023 under the label Bushiroad Games. The game will be produced by none other than Yoshifumi Hashimotowith music composed by Motoi Sakuraba and illustrations by Shie Nanahara And Minako Iwasaki. Among the cast of voice actors we will find Kaito Ishikawa And Saori Oonishi.

At the moment this is the only information released for the game. Waiting to find out more we leave you with the first teaser trailer for Rear Sekaigood vision!

Source: Bushiroad via Gematsu