Marquez without points also at Silverstone

He doesn’t mention turn the season of Marc Marquez and Enea Bastianini. Both did not score points this weekend at Silverstone, also ending up in contact at the end of the Grand Prix made even more difficult by the rain. The two drivers collided in the high-speed snake between Maggotts and Becketts, but did not argue about the incident.

New approach for Marquez

The eight-time world champion underlined in the media briefing that he had a new approach this weekend which, although it didn’t bring any points, leaves Marquez satisfied: “I’m satisfied with this weekend because my goal was to increase my self-confidence a bit and to find a basic set-up for the bike again and we partially succeeded – her words – we need other races, different tracks and different situations. Overall, it was a ‘consistent’ three days and more I had everything under control“.

Broken wing on the first lap

“The crash after the contact with Bastianini? It was a very unfortunate situation that can happen in racing Marquez added. the problem was wing breaking on the first lap. As a result, I lost time under acceleration and it became difficult to control the bike. I forced myself to stay calm, I rode at my own pace like in practice at 2’01″5. Then it started to drizzle, I didn’t want to risk anything, Bastianini overtook me for this reason. I usually take more risks when it rains, but today I didn’t. But in turns 10 and 11 it was a little wetter than in the others. I started to slide a bit, so I went off to the left to avoid an accident or a collision. But just at that moment Bastianini also slipped and swerved to the left. I approached this weekend with a completely different attitude. I didn’t pay attention to the times, forgot everything and relied on my sensations. When I didn’t feel comfortable in the Sprint, I didn’t push. Today I risked a little more, already in the warm-up, because I had good sensations in the morning. I actually wanted a crash-free weekend, at least without crashes due to excessive risk. I wasn’t riding beyond my limit.”