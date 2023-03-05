Accident on the A4, who are Antonella and Loredana, the grandmother and granddaughter who died instantly: the family had already suffered a serious loss

A very serious accident occurred in the early afternoon of Friday 3 March on the A4 motorway. Unfortunately to have the worst a grandmother and granddaughter of her calls Antonella Rossetti aged 58 and Loredana Raimondo only 15 years old.

The two were aboard their own Opel Corsawhen for reasons still to be clarified they remained involved in a rear-end collision. Their car was completely destroyed and there was nothing left for them to do.

According to information released by some local media, the events took place shortly before 15 on Friday 3 March. Precisely along the A4 motorway, at the height of Embattled housebetween the Pero and Viale Certosa exits.

From what transpires the grandmother and granddaughter were traveling, it is still unclear where they were direct. When suddenly they were involved in the serious accident.

According to an initial reconstruction of the facts, aGray Audi he would have collided with a car in front and the carambola started from here. Among the vehicles involved also a articulated lorry.

The Opel Corsa in which the two women were traveling was reduced to a pile of sheet metal. The Firefighters who intervened, after having freed them from the sheets, entrusted them to the doctors, but there was nothing more they could do for them. They had no choice but to note theirs death.

Who are Antonella and Loredana who died in the accident

Four other people were also injured in the clash: two women aged 63 and 21 and two men aged 69 and 39. It is not yet clear whether their lives are in danger or not. Antonella lived with her niece in the area of Bresciawas well known because she worked in a supermarket.

The family already 6 years ago suffered a serious mourning. Loredana’s father, Roberto, in fact died following an accident with his motorcycle. It was 2017 and he was 37 years old.

He was riding his Kawasaki when a deer crossed in front of him. Unfortunately, due to the impact, the man died practically instantly.