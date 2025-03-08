03/08/2025



Updated at 10: 25h.





On the back of the Hotel Heirs, at six less quarter in the morning, he sang a rooster. Half an hour later, on the road, cars of the men of the field began to circulate in this bull land that is Olivenza. The windshields … They did not supply, the wheels were a water dashboard. The one that barely ceased during the night. The one that fell with force after seven. The one that gave a minimal truce around nine. The one that, forty minutes later, was blessed water for the earth and cursed by the fans. What will happen to Morante? Will it reappear this afternoon? The mobile of those who still do not know without catching the steering wheel or is not a non -stop by asking me if I think there will be bulls. And frankly, I don’t know. That looks bad, yes. That bulls have given themselves under the downpour, too. That it is not any day and that Morante, for its current situation, is not any bullfighter either. At the moment, the day, with this wind and this rain, does not invite gold walks, but to coffee and fire.

Since the bullfight (televised) was suspended to the death of the room, after the effort of bullfighters and gangs in the Oliventina pool, the fit worked down to condition it, to shrink the ring with a special bomb that firefighters use, with machinery to clean the streets, with sawdust, with the canvas … meanwhile, the agent of Morante, Pedro Jorge Marques, Next, there was illusion for fighting. With the confidence that this March 8, the date marked for the return, the AEMET removes the umbrella, the ring is prayed and the reappearance is consumed.

We will have to wait. While I write these lines, just nine and fifty, the water calms down, but without remitting that constant sparkling. At this same time, Borja Jiménez greet him at the breakfast of the Hall of the Hotel Oliventino. In the background you hear: “That is a bicharraco.” Morante is today the protagonist, but there is also talk of Espartinas and, much, the bullfighter of the earth, Emilio de Justo. They make up the list of this 8m. The bulls belong to the livestock of Victoriano del Río.

The figure of the genius of La Puebla has always been surrounded by a halo of mystery. And now he has increased after his confession at ABC of his delicate depressive picture. This brave has resonated in the hearts of his followers, who have shown his support and are looking forward to seeing him. But there is a greater desire: that man recovers. And the question that arises from last night in Olivenza if this time will be the best day to return … although the fans are crazy to see it again.

The time, the state of the ring and Morante (and yours) will have the last word.











