MO: Russian Aerospace Forces spotted Reaper and Bayraktar UAVs conducting reconnaissance near Crimea

The Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) recorded the flight of MQ-9 Reaper and TB2 Bayraktar drones, which conducted aerial reconnaissance over the Black Sea near Crimea. About this in Telegram– the channel reported the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

In order to prevent a possible violation of the state border of the Russian Federation and counteract the conduct of electronic intelligence UAVs, two Russian fighters from the air defense forces on duty were lifted Ministry of Defense of Russia

The ministry noted that the planes drove the drones away from the peninsula, as a result of the actions taken, the aircraft changed direction and left the areas of aerial reconnaissance.

On the evening of August 22, traffic on the Crimean bridge was again blocked

The movement of vehicles on the Crimean bridge was again temporarily suspended, this was announced on the evening of August 22 Telegram-channel “Crimean bridge: operational information”.

As noted Telegram-channel Baza, the inhabitants of the peninsula talked about the sounds of explosions.

Advisor to the Head of Crimea Oleg Kryuchkov named reports of explosions “stuffing and fakes.”

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev clarifiedthat firing practice is being held in the city.

In the Cossack Bay until approximately 23:00, the fleet conducts firing exercises. Everything is calm in the city. Mikhail Razvozhaev Governor of Sevastopol

Later, the channel publishing operational information on the Crimean bridge, reportedthat traffic on the highway has been restored. Currently, there are no traffic jams at the inspection points either from Kerch or from the Krasnodar Territory.

Drone attacks on Crimea

Over the past month, Crimea has been repeatedly attacked by drones. On August 21, the Ministry of Defense announced the suppression of an attempt by Ukraine to carry out a terrorist attack by aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles northwest of the peninsula.

On August 12, over the Crimea, 14 drones were destroyed by air defense (air defense), and another six were suppressed by electronic warfare (EW).

On July 24, train traffic in the Dzhankoy area was suspended due to a drone attack on the peninsula. During the mass attack, an ammunition depot in the Dzhankoy district also hit, and a private house in the Kirov district was damaged by drone debris.

On July 22, as a result of an attack by drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on Crimean infrastructure facilities, a detonation occurred at an ammunition depot in the Krasnogvardeisky district.

On July 20, three UAVs attempted to attack a military airfield near the Gvardeyskoye urban-type settlement in Crimea. On the night of July 18, 28 drones were shot down over the peninsula.