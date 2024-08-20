THQ Nordic and Tarsiera Studios have announced Reanimal with a trailer and first imagesa new game by the authors of the Little Nightmares serieswhose influences are truly evident even in this new production, which presents itself as an action adventure horror very close to the series in question.

The tone seems to be darker and more terrifying in this case, but many elements are common to the particular grotesque saga that made the team in question famous. In this case, we are dealing with a strange dark fairy tale which takes us to explore a truly disturbing island, populated by terrible creatures.

Halfway between animals and demons, these strange beings chase the protagonists within various situations, always keeping the tension high during the gameplay, based on what we can see.