THQ Nordic and Tarsiera Studios have announced Reanimal with a trailer and first imagesa new game by the authors of the Little Nightmares serieswhose influences are truly evident even in this new production, which presents itself as an action adventure horror very close to the series in question.
The tone seems to be darker and more terrifying in this case, but many elements are common to the particular grotesque saga that made the team in question famous. In this case, we are dealing with a strange dark fairy tale which takes us to explore a truly disturbing island, populated by terrible creatures.
Halfway between animals and demons, these strange beings chase the protagonists within various situations, always keeping the tension high during the gameplay, based on what we can see.
A co-op or single player horror
Reanimal is a cooperative horror game, so the gameplay mechanics are based on the collaboration between the characters and in particular between the brother and sister who seem to be the protagonists of the story, struggling to save other friends within the dark island.
Like Little Nightmares, this one also features environmental puzzles and platform-style stages, in a particular mix that recalls other classics like Limbo and Inside.
Reanimal will be playable in both single player and cooperative multiplayerboth online and offline with split screen. The first images and the presentation trailer paint a very interesting and disturbing world, but also with melancholic and fascinating tones, waiting to know it better.
