In the Volgograd region, a group of realtors who killed and dismembered pensioners will go on trial. About it reported on the website of the Volgograd Region Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, a group of four people have been operating in the region since October 2019. The intruders killed two lonely pensioners, dismembered their bodies and buried their remains in the forest. After that, realtors stole valuables, apartment documents and bank cards from the victims’ house. From the account of one of the killed criminals stole more than 1.7 million rubles.

A criminal case has been initiated against the Russians under paragraphs “a”, “h” of part 2 of article 105 (“Murder of two persons, for mercenary motives”), part 4 of article 159.3 (“Fraud using payment cards, on an especially large scale”), Part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Fraud on an especially large scale, resulting in the deprivation of a citizen’s right to a dwelling”), Part 2 of Article 159.2 (“Fraud in receiving payments committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy”) of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The case has been sent to court.