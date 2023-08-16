An increase in the key rate to 12% per annum by the Central Bank (CB) of Russia will provoke a sharp increase in demand for real estate, which will lead to higher prices. This opinion realtor, real estate expert Oleg Bendrikov expressed on Wednesday, August 16.

The expert recalled that last year, when the key rate was raised to 20%, this led to a sharp demand for real estate. This was due to the fact that people who had pre-approved mortgages at low rates rushed to buy properties to use it.

“Now the same thing is happening. Demand has risen sharply, over the past two or three days people have started calling for objects that are illiquid, that were not particularly in demand, because the price was slightly higher than the market, for example, or the location was not very convenient. Accordingly, demand creates supply – the cost of both apartments in Moscow and country houses increases, ”the expert said in an interview with Lenta.Ru.

According to Bendrikov, the cost of apartments in the range of 20-30 million due to increased demand increases by about 2 million.

“Yesterday, after raising the key rate, they said that it might still be raised. If we have, say, a 15% key rate, mortgage rates will be at least 17%. Accordingly, people are now trying to buy something in order to use the approved mortgage, those who had the currency are now changing it in order to invest money somewhere, because a possible decline in currencies is predicted,” he said.

The realtor also believes that the increase in the key rate should not lead to the fact that the demand for new buildings will increase, and for secondary housing will fall.

“Now developers have a large number of unsold housing, which is still being completed, and many people do not want to enter into any kind of long-term relationship with the developer, for example, with those objects that have a completion date in some 2026, they want to buy what what is now and is already ready, that is, secondary housing, or what is already at the stage of delivery, ”he concluded.

On the eve of the regulator raised the key rate by 3.5 percentage points – from 8.5 to 12% per annum, according to the website kp.ru.

Later, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation told Izvestia that the regulator does not exclude the possibility of an additional increase in the key rate in the event of increased pro-inflationary risks, reports NSN.

As noted in the Central Bank, the key rate is increased to 12% to return inflation to the target of 4% in 2024. It is this level of this indicator that corresponds to the growth of inflation pressure. This is also due to inflation expectations from the side of the exchange rate dynamics, as well as the balance of risks in order to stabilize inflation indicators next year.

On August 9, Deputy Chairman of the Central Bank Alexei Zabotkin, in an interview with Izvestia, said that, based on all the prerequisites, it is highly likely that more than one increase in the key rate will be required. According to him, in order for the rate to remain unchanged, some disinflationary risks, which are currently not recorded, must materialize.

Prior to that, at the end of July, the Central Bank raised the key rate by 100 bp to 8.5% per annum.