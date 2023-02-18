Home page politics

In a manifesto, some Green Realos call for a new course in migration policy. The mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer, is also part of the group.

Munich – A change in migration policy is sorely needed: That is the core message of a group of so-called real politicians in the Greens. They are calling for a new course, because a shift to the right is also to be feared in Germany if citizens continue to lose their sense of security. So it says in a manifesto of the group “Vert Realos”. “Vert” means “green” in French. First he had Mirror reported by the group. The group also includes the mayor of Tübingen, Boris Palmer.

The memorandum states that there is “no clear integration concept. The migrants do not know what is expected of them and set off on the long journey with false hopes.” There is hardly any difference between war, asylum and economic migrants. One demand was that asylum seekers had to fit into the “historically evolved social order of the Federal Republic of Germany”. The granting of asylum also presupposes that asylum seekers participate in the admission procedure and do not become criminal. “Otherwise, the right to asylum and thus the right of residence will lapse, which must also result in deportation (as soon as possible).”

Migration was also an issue in the repeat election in Berlin

The election campaign was also about migration in the repeat elections in Berlin, in which the Greens came in third place, a hair’s breadth behind the SPD but far behind the CDU. A major topic of the vote was the riot on New Year’s Eve. The Greens were outraged by statements made by CDU politicians in the integration debate after the riots.

One of the signatories is Jens Marco Scherf. His recent appearance in the ZDF-Talk show by Markus Lanz had caused a stir. The Greens district administrator in Miltenberg, Lower Franconia, said that migration in his district had largely succeeded – but if it is to continue to succeed in the future, one must have the courage to “address grievances openly” without being defamed.

At a meeting in Berlin on Thursday (February 16), the federal, state and local governments agreed on better coordination on the accommodation and care of refugees. Reinhard Sager, President of the German District Association, was dissatisfied with the overall results. (cgsc with dpa)