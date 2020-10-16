Tech company Realme has launched many smartphones in this year and now the company is bringing its Realmex7 series to India. Madhav Seth, CEO of Reality India has shared some information related to the launch of X7 and X7 Pro. Let us know that the company has already launched this series in China. The smartphones coming in the series include 65W charging support, AMOLED panel and 64MP quad rear camera. Madhav Seth has confirmed the arrival of these smartphones on Twitter.

Upcoming smartphones will have an AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Earlier, the company had given LCD panel screens to the smartphone. Revealing more information about the Realme X7 series, the company shared a poster on Weibo that shows the front of the X7 series. In which you can clearly see the punch hole display.

The phone has a 2.6GHz octa-core processor, which suggests that it may be of dimension 1000+ SoC. The phone can come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage and the phone will be given five cameras. Which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel one and two 2-megapixel cameras. A 32-megapixel selfie camera will be provided for the selfie. A 4,500 mAh battery is also provided in Realme X7 Pro with 65W fast charge support.

cost

This smartphone has already been launched in China. The price of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of Realme X7 is 1,799 Chinese Yuan i.e. Rs 19,400 according to Indian currency. At the same time, talking about the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the phone, it was sold for 2,399 Chinese Yuan, which is made according to the Indian currency, about 25,600 rupees. Apart from this, if you talk about Realme X7 Pro, then the 6 GB + 128 GB variant of the phone is being purchased in China for 2,199 Chinese Yuan i.e. around 23,400 rupees, while the 8 GB + 128 GB variant of the phone is priced at 2,499 yuan i.e. 26,000 rupees and 8 The GB + 256GB model can be purchased for 3,199 Chinese Yuan i.e. 34,300 rupees.