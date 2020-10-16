Many powerful devices have been launched by Chinese smartphone company Realme in the year 2020 and now the company is bringing its Realme X7 series to India. Realme India CEO Madhav Seth has given the hints of launch of X7 and X7 Pro smartphones. The company has already launched a series with powerful 5G connectivity support in China. This series of devices has features such as 65W charging support, AMOLED panel and 64MP quad rear camera.

Madhav Seth has confirmed in a tweet that the devices in this series are coming to India and will be given MediaTek Dimensity chipset. 1,799 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 19,400) has been kept for Realme X76 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant launched in China. Its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage model is available for 2,399 Chinese yuan (about 25,600 rupees). At the same time, the 6GB + 128GB variant of Realme X7 Pro is priced at 2,199 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 23,400), the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at 2,499 Chinese Yuan (about Rs 26,000) and the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at 3,199 Chinese Yuan ( 34,300 rupees) has been kept.



Read: Realme X3 and Realme X3 SuperZoom launched in India, know the price

Realme X7 specifications

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone gets 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass Protection is also provided. The phone comes with MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor and for graphics it has been given Mali-G57 GPU. The 64 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel quad camera setup is available on the rear panel and a 32 megapixel front camera is provided. It has a 4300mAh battery with 65W fast charging support.

Read: Reality is going to bring smartwatches and TV to India, details revealed

Specifications of Realme X7 Pro

The Pro model offers a 6.55 inch Full HD + AMOLED display and comes with a 120Hz refresh rate. Coming with 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio, this phone has the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has given the Dimensity 1000+ processor of MediaTek. This model comes with up to 8 GB of RAM, up to 256 GB of storage is available. It also has the same camera setup as the previous device. For long backup, the phone has a 4500mAh battery, which comes with 65W fast charging support.