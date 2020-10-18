Chinese company Realme, which is making a big foothold in the Indian smartphone market, is going to launch Realme X7 series smartphones in the coming days, which is going to be a step ahead in terms of look as well as camera quality and specifications. She claims Madhav Seth, CIO of Reality, has hinted that the Reality X7 and X7 Pro phones are going to be launched in India soon, which has Superfast 65W charging support with 7nm chipset. Reality has already launched this series in China and now it is the turn to introduce it in the Indian market.

What is special in Realme X7

Talking about the features of Realme X7 series smartphones, Realme X7 equipped with 64 megapixel primary rear quad camera and 32 megapixel selfie camera has AMOLED display panel, 7nm MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC processor, paired with Mali-G57 GPU. The screen with a 6.4-inch Full HD + display has a touch sampling rate of 180 Hz. This smartphone with 4300mAh battery power supports 65 W superfast charging, which is among the very few smartphones in the budget segment.

Battery special in Reality X7 series smartphones

X7 Pro larger screen than X7

Talking about the specifications of Reality X7 Pro, this smartphone equipped with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display has a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is equivalent to Snapdragon 865 in terms of performance. The Reality X7 Pro is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Flash Charge support. The rest of the features are in Realme X7. Realme has launched Realme X7 in China for 1,799 RMB i.e. Rs 19,290. At the same time, the 6G‌B‌ + 128GB variant of Realme X7 Pro is priced at Rs 23,580.