The powerful Realme X7 series will be launched next month by Tech Brand Realme. The launch of two smartphones of this series has been confirmed on September 1, but a third device can also become a part of this series. In the online event, the company can launch Realme X7, X7 Pro and X7 Pro Player Edition. Before the launch, many details related to Realme X7 Pro and its price have been revealed.

An image shared on the Chinese social site Weibo has revealed that Realme X7 Pro can be priced at 2,299 Chinese Yuan, which is equivalent to around Rs 24,700. This price is of 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant of the phone, but many variants of the phone can be launched in the Indian market, whose price has not been revealed yet. The second variant can come with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage.

The price may be

In the leaks, it has been said that the X7 Pro can be launched in India under the name 7 Pro, in which case the price of Realme 7 Pro can be around 24,000 rupees. If this happens, for the first time, the company’s number series will bring a device worth more than Rs 20 thousand. The price of Realme 6 Pro launched earlier is about 18,000 rupees even after the price hike due to GST.

Sony’s flagship camera

A few more details related to the X7 Pro were also shared on Weibo by Tipster. A TENAA listing has been revealed that a 64 megapixel quad camera sensor can be found on the rear panel of the phone and Sony IMX686 sensor will be found in it. This means that Realme X7 Pro may be the first device with Sony’s flagship camera sensor. It is believed that this Sony sensor will perform better than Samsung GW1 sensor in low-light.

Specifications will be like this

In addition to the primary sensor, both Realme X7 Pro and X7 can get an 8 megapixel and 2-2 megapixel sensor. What will be the primary sensor in Realme X7, this thing has not been revealed yet. Talking about the rest of the specifications, Realme X7 Pro will have a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a punch-hole. Its resolution will be 1080p and it will support 120Hz refresh rate. It can have a 4500mAh battery with 65W fast charging.