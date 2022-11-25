IS from 25 to 27 November that also this year, the largest video game fair in Italy will be held in Milan. Among the numerous brands present at the Milan Games Week this year stands out without a doubt realme, an increasingly popular smartphone brand, it seems that it will give the opportunity to try out various new products at the fair; among them stand out realme GT 2 Pro, realme 9 Pro+, realme GT Neo 3 150W And realme 10.

Realme will participate in the Milan Games Week in collaboration with the e-sports team PSC and, strengthened by this partnership, will take advantage of the fair to set up a tournament dedicated to Call of Duty Mobilethe realme Cup; the winners of the competition will be able to win various company products among which the new one undoubtedly stands out realme 10 and headphones Buds Air 3. Registration for the tournament will open on November 25th at 8pm on the site http://www.pscesports.org/realmecup and onofficial app from PSC to then close the December 3rd always at 8pm.

The tournament will take place in the most popular mode at the moment, Battle Royal Duos and will have a first qualifying phase open to all from 9pm to 10.30pm on 5 and 7 December. Anyone who qualifies to continue will have to participate in the official stages on 12, 14, 19 and 21 December always from 21 to 22 and 30. All sessions will be streamed on Facebook at the following link https://www.facebook.com/gaming/GS991tv.