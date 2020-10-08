Great opportunity has come to buy Realme’s smartphones and other great gadgets. The company has announced its Festive Days with First Sale Offers. This cell of Reality will start from October 16. This cell, which runs till October 21, will get a discount of up to 5 thousand rupees on popular smartphones. Apart from this, you will also be able to buy Realme’s Smart TV and Smartwatch in the best offer.A discount of Rs 5 thousand is being given on both variants of this phone. After the discount, the price of its 8 GB + 128 GB variant has been reduced from Rs 41,999 to Rs 36,999. At the same time, its 12 GB + 256 GB storage variant will now be available for Rs 42,999. During the sale, this phone can also be purchased at no-cost EMI.

Reality X3 Superzoom will get 3 thousand rupees cheaper

On this phone you will get a discount of 3000 rupees in the Festive Day First Sale offer. After the discount, you will be able to buy 8 GB + 128 GB variants of this phone for Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 27,000 and 12 GB + 256GB variants for Rs. 29,999 instead of Rs. 32,999. During the sale, this phone will also be available in no-cost EMI.

Reality X3 Superzoom

3 thousand rupees discount on Reality X3

This phone is also going to be available with a discount of Rs 3000 from October 16 to 21. After the discount, its 6 GB + 128 GB variant can be ordered for Rs 21,999 and 8 GB + 128 GB variant for Rs 22,999.

1 thousand discount on Reality 6

You will be able to buy this phone at a special festive sale of Reality with a discount of 1 thousand rupees. After the discount, the phone’s 6 GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 13,999 and the 8 GB RAM variant will be priced at Rs 15,999.



Upto 3 thousand rupees on smart TV

You will be able to buy Realme Smart TV SLED 4K (55 inch) in the cell with a discount of Rs 3000. Launched with a price tag of Rs 42,999 after the discount, this TV is going to be available for Rs 39,999. The company has also tweeted about the offers received by India Head on this Dhansu TV.

In the sale starting on October 16, you can buy the Realme Smart TV (43 inch) coming at a price of Rs 22,999 with a discount of one thousand rupees. The cell will also get a discount of 1 thousand rupees on 32-inch Reality Smart TV. After the discount, this TV can be purchased for Rs. 12,999 instead of Rs. 13,999.

Discounts on smart watch and earbuds too

Smartwatch of Rs 3,999 in the cell can be purchased for Rs 2,999 after a discount of Rs 1 thousand. Similarly, the company is giving a rebate of 1 thousand rupees on recently launched Reality Buds Air Neo. After the discount, its price will be reduced from Rs 2,999 to Rs 1,999. At the same time, you will be able to buy the Reality Buds Air Pro priced at Rs 4,999 after a discount of Rs 500 for Rs 4,499.

This sale on Flipkart and realme.com will also get an instant discount of 10 percent on shopping with SBI credit or debit card.