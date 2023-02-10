Realme if you remember well it had already ended up under our radar a few days ago as regards the new fast charging standard it is dealing with. We told you about it here in case you want to catch up on the news. Today, however, we want to delight you with further news that always concerns fast charging. Get ready because we have sensational news for you that until a few years fa could seem almost fantasy!

Realme, new record for fast charging

Realme GT Neo 5 has been announced and as it had already been leaked, it supports fast charging at 240W. A phone that rightfully gets the podium in terms of charging speed, the company’s workhorse. More specifically, the company has made it known that in about 9 minutes it will be possible to reach 100% recharge, while in 4 minutes sir adds 50% and in about 80 seconds 20%. Sounds like a dream right? Luckily in the video that we are about to offer you, you will be able to see the magic come true for yourself.

Rearranging ideas, this phone will only be available in the Chinese market for now. It will be sold in different versions and of course the one at 240W will have the highest price at about $472. It will probably arrive in our country soon too and in the meantime we cross our fingers hoping that many other manufacturers will adopt this charging philosophy!