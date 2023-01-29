realme it is a brand that you will probably know as for some time now it has managed to assert itself in the field of telephony, with smartphones that have managed to conquer users. Today, however, we do not want to talk to you about the devices that you will know well by now, but about a very very special phone!

Realme: the Coca-Cola phone arrives!

As you may know, in the last few days there had been some rumors relating to a possible Coca-Cola phone, a smartphone dedicated to the well-known drink that you will certainly know. No one knew if it was real news or simple imagination, but in the past few hours everything has been confirmed: the Coca-Cola phone will arrive and will be the work of Realme!

In reality it is not a brand new smartphone, but a rebrand of an existing model: the Realme 10 4G, which will turn bright red and make all Coca-Cola lovers happy (hopefully!). The debut of the device will take place in the coming weeks even if for the moment we don’t have a specific date.

In any case, if the design pleases you and you are thinking of proceeding with this very particular purchase, below we present the characteristics of the Realme 10 4G: