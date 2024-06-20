MILAN-ADNKRONOS: With a global launch event, the smartphone brand realme presented the new flagship killer GT 6 today in Milan, an extraordinary expression of technological innovation with its Snapdragon 8s Gen3 Chipset, Hyper Display with 6000nit, 5500mAh fast charging battery, triple camera and integrated AI. Launch price 549.99 euros for the 8+256GB version, bundled, for a limited period, with realme Buds Air6 charger and headphones.

The event involved around 500 people, a notable attraction for a continuously growing brand: “For us, Italy is a very important market – the vice president of realme, Chase Xu, reveals to Adnkronos – We develop our product based on the needs of Italian users. We have a diverse product line and carefully select the products they need. Italy is the center of fashion, where the taste for beauty is more widespread than elsewhere and here there are numerous fashion brands in which we will look for collaborations that bear fruit on the global market. The realme 11pro series, in collaboration with former Italian Gucci designer Matteo Menotto, has received very positive feedback globally”, he says.

Realme’s prospects with respect to its positioning on the Italian market are ambitious: “We are currently in the top five, we want to be in the top three in three years – analyzes the vice president – To achieve this goal we have a strategy based on three elements: the first is the expansion of the product line. We believe that the Pro and GT numerical series are the right ones to break into the market and we will support them with large investments, as evidenced by the choice of Italy to launch the GT. The the second element is the monitoring of sales channels. In Italy, partners in the open market are fundamental and cooperative relationships are very important. We believe that by combining the strength of realme’s products with that of our channel partners, the impact of our brand and the number of our users will grow significantly. The third element on which we rely is the focus on a young audience

– Xu continues – Our brand building activities in Italy will be focused on this type of audience and we will carry out relevant marketing operations also using videos, such as on TikTok. Furthermore, global co-branding is a unique area of ​​marketing”.

The new features of the GT 6 series are already known after today’s launch: Qualcomm’s Snapdragon chipset guarantees high performance and efficiency. Realme ensures unprecedented speed and responsiveness with a 20% increase in CPU performance and 15% increase in GPU performance compared to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.





Artificial intelligence integrates perfectly into the GT 6. One of the AI ​​features is the Smart Loop which identifies the content on the screen and improves photographic quality.

Realme GT 6T introduces the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipseta combination of power and efficiency, the ideal device for those who need additional performance without sacrificing battery life.

The large public participation at the launch event, also broadcast in streaming, testifies to the growing interest in Realme.

“In Q1, realme is the fourth brand in Europe – let it be known Alessandro Laterza, Head of sales for realme Italy – while in Italy, again in Q1, we recorded growth of over 100% in what is delivered compared to 2022 and 2023”.

Design and performance attract the public: “We are dealing with a product that is certainly beautiful from a design point of view -Resumes Laterza – aHighly performing, with the brightest display currently available on the market thanks to its 6000nits which solves high light problems, particularly in the sun”.

The display performs well even in the dark and the integration of AI should not be underestimated which will allow realme to “broaden its horizons even further”, says Laterza who concludes proudly: “The GT series is back”.