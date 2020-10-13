Realme has launched its new smartphones Realme Q2, Realme Q2 Pro and Realme Q2i in China. Earlier, the company launched Realme Q in September. All the three phones in this series come with 5G support. Reality Q2 and Reality Q2 Pro come in two RAM and storage whereas Realme Q2i comes in single RAM and storage.The Reality Q2’s 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage variant is priced at 1,299 Chinese yuan (about Rs 14,200) while the 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at 1,399 yuan (around Rs 15,200). This phone comes in blue and silver color.

Reality Q2 Pro’s 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant is priced at 1,799 yuan (about Rs 19,600) and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is priced at 1,999 yuan (around Rs 21,800). This phone comes in gray and gradient color options. Sales of Reality Q2 and Reality Q2 Pro will start in China from October 19.

Talk about Reality Q2i, then this phone will be available for 1,199 yuan (about 13,000 rupees). The phone comes in blue and silver color. The pre-booking of the handset will begin on October 21.

Realme Q2: Specifications

Reality Q2 has a 6.5-inch Full HD + (1080×2400 pixels) display. The screen has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.7 percent. The handset runs on Android 10 based Reality UI. The phone has a MediaTek Dimension 800U processor. The handset comes with 6 GB RAM. This phone of Reality has 128 GB inbuilt storage, which can be increased through microSD card.

Reality Q2 has 48-megapixel primary with aperture F / 1.8, wide-angle with aperture F / 2.3 and 2-megapixel sensor with aperture F / 2.4. The phone has a 16-megapixel front camera with aperture F / 2.1 on the front, which is located in the hole-punch cutout on the top right corner of the screen.

Reality Q2 features dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, GPS, GLONASS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C. The phone also has ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor. Reality Q2 has 5000mAh battery with 30 watts fast charging. The dimensions of the handset are 162.2×75.1×9.1 millimeters and weighing 194 grams.

Realme Q2 Pro: Specifications

Reality Q2 Pro has a 6.4-inch FullHD + AMOLED display with a sampling rate of 180Hz. The screen-to-body ratio is 90.8 percent. The Reality Q2 Pro has a Dimension 800U processor. This phone has 8GB RAM. The phone has 128 GB and 256 GB inbuilt storage.

Rear camera setup in Reality Q2 Pro is the same as Reality Q2. It has a 16 megapixel selfie camera with aperture F / 2.5. For connectivity, 5G, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE, GLONASS and USB Type-C port have been provided. To give power to this realme phone, a 4300mAh battery has been provided, which supports 65 watts fast charging. The dimensions of the phone are 160.9×74.4×8.1 millimeters and weighing 175 grams.

Realme Q2i: Specifications

Reality Q2i has a 6.5 inch display. The screen-to-body ratio is 88.7 percent and the aspect ratio is 20: 9. The MediaTek Dimension 720 processor has been given in the handset. This phone comes with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB inbuilt storage. This phone of Reality has triple rear camera setup. The phone also has a 13-megapixel primary, macro and depth sensor with aperture F / 2.2. The front has an 8 megapixel selfie camera for selfie. The device has a 5000mAh battery which supports 18 Watt fast charging. The handset also has a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

